Tsonga vexed by Wimbledon’s flying ants

London

Plagued by an invasion of flying ants at Wimbledon, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga admitted the insect attack had got up his nose.

Tsonga was bothered by the annoying bugs throughout his 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Simone Bolelli in the second round on Wednesday. Several other players were also seen swatting away the ants, but French 12th seed Tsonga had an especially intimate encounter when one flew up his nose and another into his ear.

“That was strange. I had a few experiences in the United States sometimes. With the light at night sometimes you have big bugs. Or in Australia also you have these kind of things,” he said.

“But this was a little bit different, because these ones was very small but a lot. So it was special sometimes, it was in my nose and in my ear.”—AFP