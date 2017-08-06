Trying times for the rulers

FEED BACK

CORRUPTION indeed has eaten into the foundations of Pakistan with the privileged siphoning off national wealth at the expense of the poor, rendering the country subservient to borrowings and foreign donors’ diktats, compromising its people’s welfare and mortgaging National sovereignty. Imran Khan must be given credit for stirring up a movement which thus far had only remained an eye-wash in Pakistan with subjective summary cleansing operations against politicians by military and civilian dictators, the last one being institution of a National Accountability Bureau by Musharraf which ended up being used for witch-hunting, and the infamous plea-bargaining with the corrupt which has proven to be an encouragement and abetment to further crime and corruption.

The two older political parties in the country namely PML(N) and the Pakistan People’s Party having concentrated only upon taking turns and completing tenures under a so-called Charter of Democracy with the sole objective of keeping the dreaded establishment away from seizing power, Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf suddenly made incremental mark on the political horizon apparently spoiling the party by gunning for and succeeding in getting de-seated the PML(N) Chief its main challenger through the judiciary, though only on the score of a minor omission of declaration.

While Imran Khan’s intention sounds sincere, his methodology has proved to be highly erratic if not suspect. Nawaz Sharif has been unseated through a Supreme Court verdict having been declared unreliable and untruthful in accordance with sub-provisions of Articles 62 and 63 in the Constitution of Pakistan incorporated by Gen Zia-ul-haq which hardly anyone would be able to live up to with the vast scope of their interpretation. Marveling at striking down 58(2)b little did the politicians realize that they had left intact in the Constitution, a far more lethal provision the axe of which has first fallen on the very person who opposed to undo it. But the buck must not stop here. Since public memory is short, might one remind all stakeholders particularly the country’s Judiciary currently occupying centre-stage, that they owe it to the nation to hold the 400 plus named in the Panama leaks besides the 8000 odd names which benefitted from the infamous NRO, accountable on a swift track.

Allegations against the ruling party are based on perceived corruption in view of the Sharif’s phenomenal family fortunes, rather than confronting him on the basis of any proven misdemeanours during his clan’s tenure in office, which is perhaps why the final judgment in referring the main prosecution’s plea over corruption to the NAB and Accountability Courts has yet again provided another seven and a half months to the Sharifs to prove their innocence. But rather than continue to harbour illusions of carrying the day through street power and popularity which can only help remove incumbents from power and not install them back, the PML(N) must tread with caution.

Even though election of the new Prime Minister has not shown cracks in PML(N), inducting an expanded cabinet makes no sense with barely 8 months left in its tenure, nor does change of other important portfolios besides appointing a full-time Foreign Minister with no experience or exposure to the sensitive field. The only sensible decision has been that its Punjab apple cart headed by Shehbaz Sharif which was its main stay has not been disturbed while continuing with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Centre for the rest of the term and a change only in Interior Ministry with the senior most Party stalwart Ch Nisar Ali legitimately opting out of office. The Party must regardless, concentrate on retaining NA 120 for now and prepare for the 2018 General Elections by delivering to the common man on a fast track, which is the only way they can return to rule; that is if they would learn from the PPP which has been consigned to the back-benches for its lack of deliverance and a suspect foreign policy.

Since the verdict has laid the foundation for outlawing several other Parliamentarians on similar grounds, Imran appears to have sensed the danger and played safe in declaring that his personal sacrifice if necessary for a greater cause would be a small one. But what he does not realize is that with his solo flight, he has been instrumental in causing abdication of the authority of Parliament in favour of the Judiciary. He has followed the wrong course despite the Parliamentarians having demonstrated unity on the floor of the House only a couple of years back in staving off a misguided attempt spearheaded by the same Imran Khan to unwittingly derail the political system through sources other than Parliament.

Arrogance which is a trait disliked by the Almighty seems to be in-built in Imran’s person. It has led him to disregard the very Institution he craves for and yearns to lead; a trait quite similar to Nawaz Sharif who has already paid the price for not invoking the strength of Parliament in managing the affairs of the country. Both have seldom attended the sessions, but Imran again showcased his contempt for the House when he chose not to attend the session convened to elect a new Leader of the House for which he had himself fielded a candidate and did not vote for. But shockingly it was Shah Mahmood Qureshi his next in command who took the cake by refusing a hand-shake and customary exchange of pleasantries with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the Prime Minister-elect in full view of the cameras; a poor reflection of influence of the leader of a man from the South thus far known for his decency.

Trying times indeed are ahead for both PML(N) as well as Tehreek-e-Insaaf the main contenders to the political throne; for the PML(N) to play it cool and for Tehreek-e-Insaaf to hold its foul-mouthing and Imran to climb down to earth and not get carried away. Unfortunately Imran has remained so occupied with his single-point agenda of seeing the back of Nawaz Sharif that he has lost track of the new Pakistan he had promised to deliver through accountability and revolutionary reforms in his own KP Province where his Government as well as the Party is in disarray.

On the broader canvas, Reza Rabbani Chairman of the Senate has mirrored the bleak future of democracy in a weakened Parliament unless the power troika puts its heads together in a frank intra-institutional dialogue to remove misconceptions and iron out a permanent equation to face up to internal and external challenges, and to frustrate enemy designs over Pakistan’s integrity and sovereign existence.

