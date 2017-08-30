Truthful and honest

Rayyan Baig

SADIQ and Amin, meaning thereby as being truth ful and honest, are the most important core human values. Honesty and truthfulness are intertwined, interrelated and encompass lot of other traits, the honesty itself refers to the facet of moral character and connotes the attribute of truthfulness. These two are the most important traits, amongst others, which we search in any individual when employing anyone as low as a servant. Nobody would ever employ a known dishonest and untruthful individual even as a sweeper. An honest and truthful man possesses a strong personality and has nothing to fear as he has nothing to hide. Not only Islam, rather all the civilized societies lay special emphasis on the honesty and truthfulness, especially for those who assume the role of leadership. The edifice of all the progress in the West and Developed Countries is laid on the foundation of truthfulness and honesty. A leader imbued with these traits can steer the nation successfully through any difficulty/ challenge, whereas a leader lacking them may land a booming nation into disaster. The history is replete with examples where dishonest and untruthful leaders have embarrassed their people/ countries and ruined great nations. In addition to destroying their own countries these leaders, at times, may also create chaos at regional/ international level. In the recent past lies of a few world leaders have destroyed peace of the world and made it unsafe to live. Nevertheless, civilized societies/ states hold their leaders accountable whenever they are caught of lying or found to be dishonest. A few examples of accountability are: US President Richard Nixon, a known thinker and scholar, had to quit on telling a lie in Watergate Scandal, when he was about to be impeached. He might have landed in jail had President Gerald Ford not pardoned him. President Clinton had to face impeachment on telling a lie and obstructing justice in Monica Lewinsky case. Less than a year before Richard Nixon’s resignation, Spiro Agnew, US Vice President, had to resign in disgrace on being declared as dishonest and was fined as well. Dilma Rousseff, Brazil’s first female president, was removed and then sentenced to jail due to dishonesty. There are number of world leaders, from Europe, Africa, America and Asia etc, who were brought to book because of above charges, their political carriers ruined and in certain cases had to return whatever they had plundered. The article 62 and 63, broadly relating to the issue of Sadiq and Amin, were added by Zia-Ul-Haq in the constitution of Pakistan. These may have been added in the constitution by him just to gain certain political benefits, and he himself may not have measure up to the definition of Sadiq and Amin. Likewise, when Z A Bhutto banned the liquor in the country, he did not abide by the same. However, one can’t say that since Zia didn’t match certain definition or Bhutto didn’t abide by a certain law, introduced by him, the concerned laws should be annulled. The spirit of any law is not bad, however any good law can be exploited, as is the norm in Pakistan, by the powerful. The articles 62 and 63 were, prima facie, enacted to ensure that anyone declared Dishonest and Untruthful is bared from becoming/ remaining the part of parliament. Since its introduction no one has ever been barred from taking part in political activities/ contesting to becoming a parliamentarian, on mere suspicion or false allegation. Since the recent decision by SC under article 62 and 63, a debate has started in the country about said articles. A very strange argument is given by a few that, most of the members of the assemblies do not fit in the definition of Sadiq and Amin, majority of members would surely disagree, therefore said articles should be annulled. Hypothetically, even if we take said assertion as true, then by the same account can a certain law be relaxed/ dismissed, anywhere in the world, on the plea that there are less law-abiding individuals or more criminals in a certain part of the world, rather the opposite is true. Corruption, the byproduct of dishonesty and untruthfulness, is the biggest evil in the country and eating the country like termite. It has retarded country’s progress, piled our internal and foreign debts and compounded the pitfalls of these debts. The main reason of this corruption is the lack of true accountability/ implementation of laws in true letter and spirit. There is a talk of repealing of articles 62 and 63, just to save deposed PM and his family members. Any effort to repeal them would open the gates of corruption and encourage all those who are plundering the country. Theodore Roosevelt said that a person or politician who is with criminal background, or any links with criminals or whose allegation on corruption has not been cleared by the law court should be disqualified to participate in elections. How can an individual who has the power to decide about the fate of the country be expected to lack truthfulness and honesty? Instead of playing with the spirit of law, all those holding the public offices/ having the financial authority/ having the power to decide the fate of the nation may also be brought in the ambit of said law. The laws of any country are sacrosanct and no country/ society can progress without the true implementation of law. The constitution is the cornerstone of law and the National Assembly is its umbrella and fortress, the NA needs to guard the laws instead of playing with it to serve someone’s personal interest.

