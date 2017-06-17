Trusting nobody..!

WE as a people have reached a point when we have stopped trusting others.I knew a man well who lent his large empty house to others whenever they needed it for weddings and other functions, till one day the person he gave it to, didn’t give him back his key till my friend asked for it, not only that but the person who used the place never came back to thank him.

After that my friend stopped giving his place and point blank refused people when they came to ask him for its use. He had lost his trust in people. It was only yesterday that I went back to him saying that somebody who was not very well off needed his place. “Okay Bob,” he said reluctantly, “on your assurance I will give it,” but I knew he wasn’t happy. I hope and pray that this time his trust in people grows again.

There was a rich man who had a large company of employees, and many of them owed him money. One day he posted a notice for his employees to see that said, “All those who will come to my office between eleven and twelve o’clock on Thursday morning to present an honest statement of their debts will have them canceled at once.”

The debtors gathered outside, but did not believe it could be true, but finally, at 11.45, one man jumped forward, dashed up the steps into the office, and presented his statement. “Why are you here?” the rich man asked him. “Because you promised to cancel the debts of all those who would come as you instructed,” the other replied. “And do you believe the promise?” “Yes, I do.” “Why do you believe it?”persisted the employer.

“Because, although it was too much for me to understand, and it took me till now to do so, I know you are a good man who would not deceive anyone.” The rich man took the bill and marked it “Paid in full,” at which time the poor man, overcome, cried out, “I knew it! I told them so! They said it couldn’t be true, and now I’m going out to show them.” “Wait,” said his benefactor, “it’s not quite twelve o’clock. The others are not entitled to any special proof of my sincerity.” When the clock struck twelve, the forgiven debtor ran out waving his receipt in the face of his fellows. With a mad rush they made for the door, but it was too late.

The door was locked. And that is what trust is all about: We can lose a good friendship because we are not willing to trust, a strong marriage because we are too possessive, a partnership when we are too suspicious. Be discerning, be wise but learn to put your trust in people again. Doesn’t the story also remind us of a God above, who says, just come to me and all your debts are cancelled?

— Email: [email protected]

