Trump’s support for ‘white extremism’

TODAY, America reels under the rule of white supremacy. The “Unite the Right” torchlight march and rally on August 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, descended into violent clashes with counter-protesters, as far-right groups chanted racist slogans and – many kitted out with shields, sticks, helmets and pepper spray – performed the Hitler salute and waved neo-Nazi flags. Conversely to its doctrinal ethics against extremist ideologies, Trump’s White House has shown a blunt disregard for ethnic polarization-cum-racial segregation in America. The events shone a spotlight on how inexpediently Donald Trump dealt with this domestic divisive crisis and his corrosive and demoniac perspective on dealing with racism, the KKK, White Nationalists and neo-Nazis. Many Unite the Right protesters wore white nationalist and Nazi paraphernalia, a militia arrived armed with heavy weaponry and some individuals wore Ku Klux Klan imagery. Former KKK leader David Duke attended. The new Trumpers seem morphed into the same wild-eyed fanatics who supported Trump from the start and defend everything he does and anything he says. They demonstrate an advocacy of “whataboutism via white sinisterism.” White separatism and white supremacy are subgroups of white nationalism. Separatists seek a white-only state; supremacists believe that white people are superior to nonwhites, taking ideas from social Darwinism and Nazism. Neo-Nazis are principally members of the National Socialist Movement (NSM), which grew out of the original American Nazi party, founded in 1959. The NSM specifically espouses the policies of Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich and is believed to be the largest and most widespread neo-Nazi organization in the country, with chapters in 40 states. The group lionizes the Third Reich and hopes for its reincarnation in America as an ideology and political force. The NSM had traditionally sported swastika iconography on Nazi-style uniforms, armbands and flags. Given the history, ‘’White supremacy was dominant in the United States even after the American Civil War and it also persisted for decades after the Reconstruction Era. The outbreak of the Civil War saw the desire to uphold white supremacy being cited as a cause for state secession and the formation of the Confederate States of America. In an editorial about Native Americans in 1890, author L. Frank Baum wrote: “The Whites, by law of conquest, by justice of civilization, are masters of the American continent, and the best safety of the frontier settlements will be secured by the total annihilation of the few remaining Indians.” In some parts of the United States, many people who were considered non-white were disenfranchised, barred from government office, and prevented from holding most government jobs well into the second half of the 20th century. Since the founding of the United States, when the right to vote was restricted to white men of property, professor Leland T. Saito of University of Southern California (USC) writes: “Throughout the history of the United States race has been used by whites for legitimizing and creating difference and social, economic and political exclusion.” The Naturalization Act of 1790 limited U.S. citizenship to whites only. The denial of social and political freedom continued into the mid-20th century, resulting in the Civil Right Movement. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 dramatically opened entry to the U.S. to immigrants other than traditional Northern European and Germanic groups, and as a result it would significantly alter the demographic mix in the U.S. Many U.S. states banned interracial marriage through anti-miscegenation laws until 1967, when these laws were invalidated by the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in Loving v. Virginia.’’ Critics argue that the term “white nationalism” and ideas— such as white pride—sprang solely to provide a sanitized public face for white supremacy, and that most white nationalist groups promote violent segregation. Factually, white nationalism, the linking of national identity to white ethnic identity, has a long, sordid history in the US. Yet its resurrection in the post-civil rights era, is somewhat surprising. In this era, the dominant racial projects on both the right and left—colorblindness and multiculturalism respectively—eschew white supremacist ideologies, at least explicitly. White nationalist groups went on the march through Charlottesville, chanting anti-Semitic, anti-immigration, and racist slogans they targeted spectators specifically for abuse. Trump’s holding of no moral courage— to criticise the white nationalists who incited the most serious racial episode of his presidency— elicited deep feelings of disappointment spanning the ideological spectrum, and a spreading sense that he had squandered a critical opportunity to empathize, unite and move beyond the acrimony that has divided Washington’s two power centres—the White House and the Capitol Hill. That said, Trump’s policies— dismantle the social democratic tradition, attack Keynesian welfare statism, and advance color-blind policy and post-racial ideology—have become a classic feature of his presidency, sufficiently endorsed by his indifference to the violence in Charlottesville. The image of this tragic and brutal event that defies all American value, was broadcast over the world. Nonetheless, people overseas see Trump defending evil which damages America’s image globally. But one thing is clear that an apartheid masked face of America— as shown by the Charlottesville event— puts a stigma on Americans' rights of ''equal freedom'' promised to them in the very charter of American Declaration of Independence. The administration backed- racial segregation dangerously undermines the traditional moorings of diversity as well the future of American posterity. How can an America, which is harbouring violent white extremism, can dictate or indoctrinate the world about curbing extremism?