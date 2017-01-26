Trump’s plan against terrorism

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

US President Donald Trump in his inaugural speech vowed to eliminate Islamic terrorism from this planet. Earlier too, he had targeted Muslims and Islam during his election campaign. Indeed, in modern times, terrorism has become a global issue and is considered a major threat to society. But it is emphatically mistaken to link the faith of Islam with terrorism and to suggest there is something wrong with some aspects of Islam. There is no denying the fact that right wing and left wing political organizations, nationalists, religious, revolutionary groups and governments have practiced terrorism to further their objectives.

During French revolution, tens of thousands of people were massacred in the reign of terror (War of Vendee (1793 to 1796). The Zionist paramilitary organization Irgun (1931-1948) operated in Palestine. The India-backed LTTE was a militant organization operating in Sri Lanka. In July 2011, the Norwegian far-right terrorist Anders Behring Breivik killed eight people by detonating a van bomb in Oslo, and then shot dead 69 participants of a Youth League (AUF) summer camp on the island of Utoya. There are 180 terrorist groups that have operated within India over the last 20 years. Maoist violence in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are examples of left-wing terrorism in India.

These are a few instances of multidimensional form of terrorism. The modern terms of Jihadi, Mujahidin, and Fidayeen related to Islamic terrorism has been used during the Soviet–Afghan War of 1979. Interestingly, it was the United States behind the infinite game of Algebra known as Islamic extremism. President Reagan and others in the American Administration frequently called the Mujahidin “freedom fighters”. Once the Mujahedeen were blue-eyed of America and now they have become terrorists. Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and tranquillity. It is beyond imagination that Islam would permit to spread bloodshed, violence and intolerance.

All religions, faiths and beliefs are respectable and it is unjustifiable to link them with terrorism. If President Trump is sincere and willing to eradicate the menace, he would have to take the initiative with the help/coordination of Muslim world.