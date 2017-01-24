Trump’s path to Washington

M Omar Iftikhar

THE morning sun on January 20, 2017, heralded upon the US a change it never saw coming. Perhaps, it was a day no one across the world thought would transpire. It was Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day as the 45th President of the United States. However, many perceive that Trump’s rise to the presidency is because of the Electoral College votes.

The Founding Fathers of the US: John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington proposed the idea of establishing the Electoral College. They thought that a system must work parallel with the direct voting system in case a candidate becomes the President-elect who is not the right choice, lacks patriotism, is unable to understand the masses, and has no diplomatic and political will to move forward. The Electoral College has been electing the US President since the first ever elections held in 1789. However, who knew that two decades later the people of North America would, indirectly, blame the Electoral College for making Donald Trump the President-elect in what is considered to be the most unpredictable and unprecedented victory in recent memory.

According to the Electoral College’s voting process, people on Election Day vote for electors from their state, who then vote for one of the two presidential candidates. As a rule, the candidate who is the first to get 270 electoral votes wins the elections and becomes the President-elect. Although Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, the electors had other thoughts. They voted for Trump and reshaped US political history forever. When Trump became the President-elect, a faction of the North American population who wanted Hillary to rise to power were wondering that the Electoral College may create another historic decision on December 19, 2016, to elect Hillary. This was a day of ceremonial voting as observed since the inception of the US elections. However, again on this day, the electors expressed their confidence in Donald Trump by giving him the needed 270 votes – a confirmation that he is going to the White House.

The Founding Fathers created the Electoral College to protect the national sanctity of the United States when the people of the US vote for a politician who lacks experience, utters verbal spasm, humiliates feelings of the minorities, and does not have diplomatic ingenuity. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has all these traits. Some opined that on December 19, 2016, when the Electoral College goes to vote for one last time they just might choose Hillary Clinton. However, they chose Trump despite his recent shenanigans regarding the ‘One-China Policy’ that is perhaps his political career’s first diplomatic disaster.

According to www.uselectionatlas.org, Hillary Clinton has received 65,845,063 votes (48.03%) while Donald Trump received 62,980,160 votes (45.94%). Despite winning the popular vote, Clinton goes down in history among the very few who lost the elections. In the past, the Electoral College did create ambiguities during elections when a candidate securing a popular vote did not become the US President because the opponent took away higher electoral votes. Andrew Jackson, in 1824, lost to John Quincy Adams despite winning the popular vote. In 1876, Samuel Tilden won the popular votes but the Electoral College elected Rutherford B. Hayes as President. Grover Cleveland, in 1888, lost the elections to Benjamin Harrison despite acquiring popular votes. Albert Al Gore also became a victim of the Popular Vote vs. Electoral College split in 2000 when he won the popular vote but George W. Bush became President.

Now that the Electoral College has, with all its consciousness and integrity, voted in favor of Donald Trump, the United States of America is entering into a new era of politics. A businessman and a television personality-turned-politician who has no political experience or diplomatic exposure whatsoever will govern Washington and the White House. Time will tell how Trump leads the US because his first 100 days as President, the administration he selects, and the policies he makes regarding the Middle, South Asia, China and Far East Asia – and whether or not he will follow the Pivot to Asia Strategy among his other decisions – will predict his next four years in office. Moreover, diplomats and policy makers in Washington will already be wondering what game the Electoral College will play in 2020 and how to prevent another political disaster.

