Trump’s ‘obsolete’ comment worries Nato

A statement by US President-elect Donald Trump that Nato is “obsolete” has caused “worry” in the alliance, Germany’s foreign minister says.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier said it was a contradiction of comments made days ago by Mr Trump’s incoming defence chief.

Mr Trump also said German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made “a catastrophic mistake” by admitting more than one million migrants.

And he threatened German car makers with high import tariffs.

Shares in BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler fell after he warned that cars built in Mexico, where they have invested in factories, would be taxed at 35% if exported to the US.

BMW said the company would stick to its plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019.

Mr Trump was giving an interview in New York to two British and German newspapers, the Times and Bild, at Trump Tower.