Trump’s ludicrous invective against Pakistan

IN total contradiction to his earlier statements concerning withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, on August 22 President Donald Trump announced US’ decision to position more troops in that war ravaged country. Trump’s repeated tweets on the Afghan imbroglio, before he took the reins of the United States of America in his hands, are completely different from the stance that he has taken on the issue recently. Shockingly, it is a complete u-turn. For many it is truly mind boggling.

“Why are we continuing to train these Afghanis who then shoot our soldiers in the back? Afghanistan is a complete waste. Time to come home!”, “the U.S. “should leave Afghanistan immediately.”, “No more wasted lives.” “If we have to go back in, we go in hard & quick. Rebuild the US first.”, “Let’s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA.” are some of the several tweets made by President Trump on the 16-year old Afghan conflict. The recent stance of the U.S. to send more troops to Afghanistan is in total negation of Trump’s earlier stance on Afghan issue which is vividly reflected in his tweets above.

The international community and, perhaps, many in Trumps own government, and the opinion and decision makers in the US are totally flabbergasted by the astounding change in US posture with regard to the ongoing Afghan conflict. President Trump’s Pakistan-bashing has totally exposed his government’s intent to strengthen India, Pakistan’s ever-belligerent neighbor, and lambast Pakistan which has suffered enormously both in money terms and in terms of loss of invaluable human lives in the ‘US war against terror’.

By supporting India for economic reasons, as divulged by Trump in his last discourse on the Afghan conflict, has, once again, proved that he is more of an ace businessman than an intelligent, able and farsighted statesman. In Trump’s perspective since India is doing business worth billions of dollars with the U.S., it deserves to be pampered more and given preference over Pakistan and others. Yet another obvious reason why the U.S. has always markedly supported India is that it wants India to emerge as a regional power and play a crucial role for the U.S. to control China. India, perhaps, doesn’t realize the fact that the current U.S. benefaction to it is purely based on the attainment of its lucidly spelled out objectives. These objectives, once attained, may, as has always happened, make the U.S. write-off India for good and leave it in the lurch to fend for itself as a lone ranger in today’s volatile world.

The history of lost wars, a series of them, (Vietnam, Cambodia, Somalia, Iraq, Lebanon and presently Afghanistan) should be examples strong enough for the U.S. to learn a lesson. The latest decision of the US to send more troops to Afghanistan, contrary to its earlier decision of withdrawal, will, for sure, not make the US win its war in Afghanistan; at least that is what past history of such US adventures amply reflects. The best option thus available to the US for bringing an end to the Afghan conflict will be to bring all the stakeholders of the conflict to the negotiating table and seek its amicable resolution. Pakistan strongly believes in a politically and economically stable Afghanistan. It also sincerely feels, in Afghanistan’s prosperity lies the prosperity of not only Pakistan but the entire region. Pakistan, as always, would, therefore, be willing to go to any length to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The U.S. has chosen to turn the table of its failure in Afghanistan on a susceptible target like Pakistan for obvious reasons. It is known to the world that the U.S. has lost its war in Afghanistan. It is a fact that the over 11,000 U.S. forces in Afghanistan have bitterly failed to establish its command in this conflict-ridden region. On the contrary, the U.S. forces have faced great casualties in its 16-year old war in Afghanistan. This is what has become exasperating for the U.S., and brought serious disrepute to it.

The U. S. in particular and the world in general should appreciate that Pakistan has no love lost for the ruthless terrorists, no matter to which terrorist group/s they belong. The criminal acts of these disgusting, inhuman and treacherous elements have taken a heavy toll not only on its innocent civilians (men, women and children) but also its gallant forces. Needles to say, the menace of terrorism has also phenomenally battered Pakistan’s economy.

To absolve itself of the atrocious charges of supporting the terrorists and camouflaging their safe havens in Pakistan, levelled against it by the Trump administration, Pakistan must take credible measures to prove to the U.S. and the international community that the allegations levelled against it are baseless and are being framed with malafide’ intent. If there are some terrorist safe havens still left on its soil, as claimed by the U.S., Pakistan must take concrete and immediate steps to completely obliterate the terrorists and totally annihilate their hideouts from this country.

