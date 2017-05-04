Trump’s 100 days: Open door to US

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Maharashtra, India

There is no exaggeration of talking about the fact that Donald Trump has completed 100 days in office as the US President. The name “America” always catches attention from all the quarters. Apart from being surrounded by the beautiful vistas owing to the ocean and coastal areas, the United States of America is a great mix of the culture, knowledge, history and wealth. And no wonder America is often being termed “the land of milk and honey.” We the people and the media always give due attention to what is happening in the US. If a person boasts high standards of life, s/he will definitely get the attention from others. That is the fact.

Right from my schooldays in my native area of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India in the early 1990s, I have been reading/watching the news of the US on the various fronts. So far, the US has waged war on errant countries and terminated the terrorists apart from coming forward to help the needy with oodles and oodles of money. Right now I have bumped into Mr. Trump speaking on TV. I have been surprised by the fact that his speech is expressive, cool, simple and kind. I would rather say that this fact itself is quite enough to prove that Mr. Trump is having everything at his disposal to deliver to the Americans and the world on the whole.

True, he has started executing a lot of orders with respect to immigration policy and approval of visa [to mention a few]. Above all, how other countries are going to approach the US matters. It is only through good rapport, mutual respect and proper communication that other countries can benefit from the US. In fact, the past records have clearly proved this point true. While welcoming the Trump-100 days, the other countries should also open the door to America in order to achieve rich and bigger results in the days to come. Finally, the media must play an important and fair role in matters of reporting the news of the US in the larger benefits of the countries the world over.