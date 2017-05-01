Trump’s 100-day bigger gains celebration blunts critics

Washington

Donald Trump is celebrating his first 100 days in the White House as one of the most successful in US history despite widespread criticism over a presidency plagued by disruption, confusion and chaos.

Under a relentless spotlight since stunning the world in November with a victory over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, the 45th US president has seen his bid to tear up his predecessor’s landmark health-care reforms founder in Congress, where many of his other legislative priorities have also run up against cold political gamesmanship.

Funding for his promised wall along the US border with Mexico was stripped from a federal spending bill in order to prevent a government shutdown.

His bare-bones tax plan, hastily unveiled this week in the hope of burnishing his first 100 days with a success story, has been savaged as a multi-billion-dollar giveaway to the wealthy that will send the national debt soaring.

Trump has signed dozens of executive orders, including several that roll back Obama-era regulations on industry or lift bans on oil and gas drilling, efforts Republican lawmakers and voters widely praised.

But US courts have blocked his most high-profile order, a temporary ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries entering the United States.

Trump has put on a brave face nevertheless.

“The first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country’s history,” the real estate billionaire said in his weekly address on Friday, despite having called the 100-day milestone arbitrary, “a false standard.”—Agencies