Trumph’s statement

The recent widely appreciated statement of our Chief of Army Staff that “we do not need America’s material and financial assistance” signifies categorically a major foreign policy shift that now onward we in principle shall pursue an independent foreign policy as Non Washington centric. Secondly we as a nation are now in better than before position to be in no need of financial help. It would have been better if such policy statement or response had come from the civilian leadership.

Now what we need is a paradigm shift in foreign policy. The Government should for a moment forget all internal political rivalries and come out to craft an independent foreign policy while deputing highly specialized diplomats in the best national interests, if serving the country is its prime objective.

M MUSLIM SHAIKH

Karachi

