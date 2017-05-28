Trump ought to withdraw ban

IN a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump, a US Appeals Court refused on Thursday to reinstate his travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority nations, calling it discriminatory and setting the stage for a showdown in the Supreme Court. The decision, written by Chief Judge Roger Gregory, described Trump’s executive order in forceful terms, saying it uses “vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination.”

The Trump administration has seen obstacles in the way of implementation of the discriminatory ban, which was one of the first measures, the new administration took after assuming office, but it is still adamant not to accept the ground realities. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that the government, which says the temporary travel ban is needed to guard against terrorist attacks, would seek a review of the case at the Supreme Court. White House hopes to get ultimate approval of the judiciary despite clear opinion of jurists and judiciary that the order violates the US Constitution’s bar against favouring one religion over another. This position is also upheld by an overwhelming majority of the US public opinion, which considers the restriction discriminatory and against the interest of the state. Some major corporations even consider the travel ban a serious blow to US economy and free flow of knowledge, skills and technology. It is also regrettable that despite revocation of the ban by the judiciary, in practice, the US administration is adopting different tactics to deny visas to visitors from affected countries. Data shows citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries under the ban – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – received about 40 percent fewer visitor visas in March than in an average month last year. Analysts and commentators all over the world believe that such a policy would not only create more economic, financial and social problems for these countries but would also be exploited by extremist groups and therefore, must be withdrawn. We hope that the Trump administration would review its policy and earn goodwill by withdrawing the ban before it is finally struck down by the Supreme Court.

