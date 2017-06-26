Trump wishes Muslims warm greetings on Eid

Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday sent warm greetings” to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan, after his administration broke with the tradition of hosting a White House event to recognize the holy month.

“On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr,” Trump said in a statement. “During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill.” “With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values.”

