As Trump weighs more troops in Afghanistan, some in Congress seek to freeze funding

Washington

As the Trump administration contemplates sending additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, a bipartisan group in Congress has demanded a floor debate on the war’s endgame and whether it remains in America’s interest to remain engaged there militarily.

On the eve of NATO’s highly anticipated summit in Brussels, Republican Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina and Democrat John Garamendi of California will greet the media in Washington on Wednesday to explain their proposed legislation seeking to halt, with few exceptions, any further financing for U.S. activities in Afghanistan. After 16 years, victory there is no longer attainable, they say, nor is the effort worth continued investment in American blood and treasure, Military Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

“Tell me your definition of victory. What is it? Street cars going down the roads that the Taliban blew up?” Jones, who introduced the bill, asked rhetorically during a recent interview with Military Times in his Capitol Hill office. “Hell, we’ve been training the damn Afghans for 16 years. You can train a monkey to ride a bicycle in three.”

More than 300 current House members were not in Congress in 2001 when lawmakers last voted to authorize the use of military force in Afghanistan, the congressman has noted, highlighting what’s become an intensifying discussion in Washington as America’s longest war, once more, comes to a crossroads. Jones, among others, has said lawmakers are obligated to intervene and either stop financing the mission in Afghanistan, or establish clear new benchmarks for determining success or failure. By doing nothing, he said, Congress is abdicating its responsibility.

“From a political standpoint, and it really is sad for me to say it this way, but maybe members of the House would rather the president have blood on his hands instead of we in the House have blood on our hands,” Jones told Military Times. “That’s just my feeling. I can’t prove it. But I know one thing: We’re not debating any foreign policy involving our men and women in uniform. And it’s both parties crying for a debate.”

His bill has nine cosponsors — three are Republicans, six are Democrats — and was recently referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Rules committees. In late-April Jones also wrote to House Speaker Paul Ryan imploring him to permit the debate.

Since 2015, Jones has written at least seven such letters — nearly all co-signed by members of both parties — pressing the issue not only for Afghanistan but Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. He’s one of many lawmakers who’ve spoken out on the issue as the military’s campaign against the Islamic State has grown more expansive and nebulous.

Ryan’s communications staff did not immediately respond to questions from Military Times seeking to gauge the speaker’s receptiveness to an Afghanistan debate specifically. In the past, he’s indicated support for re-examining the law authorizing force against ISIS, which has a potent affiliate entrenched along the Pakistan border in eastern Afghanistan.—NNI