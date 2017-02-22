Trump wants fresh strategy to defeat IS

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Looking to national security, President Donald Trump has directed his Secretary of Defense James Mattis to devise a strategy to defeat ISIS, oversee the imposition of sanctions on more than 25 individuals and entities that threaten America’s national security, and strategize with more than 30 foreign leaders about our shared security concerns, says an email to Pakistan Observer here on Wednesday.

He has focused on jumpstarting job creation and saving taxpayers money, by withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and clearing roadblocks delaying the Keystone Pipeline’s construction. Along with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, President Trump created the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders, to ensure that all Americans have ample opportunities in the workforce.

In a first step to unraveling the Obama-era regulations, President Trump signed two bills to roll back regulations and issued an executive order requiring that for every new regulation created, two must be eliminated.

President Trump has successfully coordinated with several companies to bring thousands of jobs back to America, and saved Americans over $700 million by negotiating lower costs for the F-35 fighters. President Trump has also taken great strides in domestic security by signing executive orders that focus on reducing crime, restoring public safety, dismantling transnational criminal organizations and protecting our brave law enforcement officials. “We are officially one month into President Donald J. Trump’s Administration, and it has been a very successful start”.

Lastly, following on the impeccable legacy of Justice Antonin Scalia, President Trump nominated the brilliant Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. President Donald J. Trump has spent the last month fulfilling promises and helping the American people. He’s looking forward to the many more successful months and years of action to come. —Email