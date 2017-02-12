Trump vows to bring planned border wall costs

Washington

President Donald Trump insisted early Saturday that he would bring the price of his planned Mexican border wall “way down,” after US media circulated a government report estimating it would cost $21.6 billion.

In the internal government study, the US Department of Homeland Security said the contentious border barrier would take more than three years to build and the price could soar much higher than the $12-15 billion figure cited by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan last month.

“I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the design or negotiations yet” Trump posted in a series of tweets.

“When I do, just like with the F-35 Fighter Jet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!” the president promised I a twitter.

Shortly after his inauguration Trump ordered work to begin on building the wall along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border — one of his signature campaign promises — in a bid to block migrants from illegally entering the United States.

The issue has infuriated Mexico, whose president has vowed his country will not pay for a wall, which Trump insists the country will fund.—AFP