Trump to visit Poland before G20 summit

Washington

US President Donald Trump will visit NATO ally Poland before he heads to Germany for the Group of 20 summit in July, the White House announced Friday. “The visit will reaffirm America’s steadfast commitment to one of our closest European allies and emphasize the administration’s priority of strengthening NATO’s collective defense,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump will deliver a major speech during the visit, and attend the Three Seas Initiative summit as a symbol of Washington’s “strong ties to Central Europe,” it said. The Group of 20 summit takes place in Hamburg on July 7-8.

The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed the visit, and said it would take place on July 6.—APP