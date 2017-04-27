Trump to unveil tax reform, cut corporate rate to 15pc

Washington

The Trump administration is poised to unveil its long-awaited tax reform plan Wednesday that will slash corporate taxes to 15 percent, in the “biggest tax cut” in US history. However, the plan could face hurdles in Congress, including from some Republicans, as lawmakers are sharply divided over the prospect of fueling already rising deficits. “This is going to be the biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of our country,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a discussion about the proposal.

Mnuchin will outline details of the tax plan at the White House later Wednesday, but confirmed press reports that “the business tax is going to be 15 percent.”

He said the administration hopes to push the reform through Congress as quickly as possible although he declined to set a deadline. Earlier this year he said the administration hoped to have tax reform completed before Congress went into its August recess, but that ambition fell by the wayside amid failed efforts to repeal the Obama-era healthcare plan.—AFP