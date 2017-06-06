Trump and the tramp’s tale..!

IT was early one morning the people of New York, some of them anyway heard that the Statue of Liberty had been speaking to someone down below, the previous night. A drunk, who had made his home on the same island, told people next day, it was Trump, the lovely Liberty had been speaking to.

“She was giggling,” said the tramp, though nobody believed him, “She said, I told you so, I told you so, and Trump, he just put his head down and moaned and groaned!” “Trump, would do no such thing!” said some furious Republicans. “Why would he moan and groan?”

“He said them mattresses in the Lincoln bedroom were pretty hard,” said the drunk tramp, “and the Statue of Liberty, she giggled even more!” “But why would the President of the United States want to have a conversation with a statue?” asked the same Republicans with disdain, “You are lying for cheap publicity, aren’t you?”

“No I’m not,” said the tramp with a distinct foul smelling hangover, “I heard him tell Liberty, that the job was so tough, he wanted to ask Liberty for an exchange!” “What exchange?” asked all the Republicans and other people anxiously.

“That Liberty could occupy the White House, while he would spend the rest of his years on the pedestal she’s standing on!”

This time the Republicans looked at each other with dismay, “That’s not exactly a very nice offer” they said, “It’s okay having him kept in yonder White House, where only kings and dictators see him, but right here, where the world comes by?”

They shook their heads, “It’s not like we would want to show him off to the world!” they pondered thoughtfully. “And maybe he’s the one mistake we all made, in electing him, “said another, “And the way he’s going about hugging Russia, he might lose his job soon!”

“That’s exactly what he said,” said the drunk tramp, “he said, that since the job would soon not be his, he wanted a permanent place to hang around for his country, and this pedestal looked mighty fine!”Finally, one of the passerby’s took the drunk by the collar, and asked him sternly, “So what was Liberty’s answer?” and there was silence as everybody waited breathlessly for the tramp to reply. Some even looked at where the statue stood and shivered as they imagined Trump in Liberty’s place.

“She giggled!” said the drunk tramp finally, “and giggled, and then said, she preferred standing in her place and welcoming people to America, then sitting in the White House, building walls and laws to turn them away!”

There was a sigh of relief as everybody heard what the Statue had said. “Trumps may come and Trumps may go!” said the same passerby, who had held the tramps collar, “But Liberty is what America is all about..!” Though nobody really believed the drunk tramp’s fairy tale.

— Email: [email protected]

Related