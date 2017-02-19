Trump trade strategy ‘doomed to failure’

Washington

President Donald Trump’s rejection of multilateral trade agreements in the Asia-Pacific in favor of one-on-one deals is “doomed to failure,” a noted US trade expert said.

The Trump complaint that the US gave up too much in the Trans-Pacific Partnership – the regional deal he scrapped immediately after taking office – defies the evidence, said Jeffrey Schott of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The institute, a long-time free trade advocate, created the benchmark study on the TPP which estimated the benefit to the US economy at over $100 billion by 2030.—AFP