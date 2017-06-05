Trump touts need for travel ban after London terror attack

Washington

US President Donald Trump has argued in favor of his controversial travel ban following a deadly terror attack in London.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” Trump said in a tweeted message late on Saturday.

The president signed an executive order in late January, originally placing a 90-day travel ban on people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, and Yemen and a 120-day ban on any refugees. Iraq was removed from the list in a revised version of the ban on March 6.

The January order was blocked by a judge in Seattle amid mass protests worldwide.

The March 6 visa ban has also been put on hold due to court rulings in Maryland and Hawaii, which found the measure was likely unconstitutional and tainted by anti-Muslim bias.

Trump also offered US help to Britain in another tweeted massage, saying, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

He later spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express his condolences and offer Washington’s “full support of the United States government in investigating” the incident, the White House said in a statement.

The attack took place late on Saturday night after terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed many others in the Borough Market area of bars and restaurants.

According to officials, six people were killed and 48 others were wounded. Also, some other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.—Agencies