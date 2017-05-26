Trump threatens prosecution over US leaks of Manchester probe

Brussels/London

US President Donald Trump Thursday slammed as “deeply troubling” US leaks on the probe into the Manchester suicide bombing, warning those responsible could face prosecution.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said he had ordered the Department of Justice and other agencies to launch a full review of leaks he described as “a grave threat to our national security.”

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” Trump said. “If appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, leaks from an investigation into the Manchester terror attack are undermining the probe, British police said on Thursday as the BBC reported that police had stopped sharing information with the US.A spokesman for Britain’s anti-terror police said in a statement that

British investigators relied on trust with security partners around the world. “These relationships enable us to collaborate and share privileged and sensitive information that allows us to defeat terrorism and protect the public at home and abroad,” the spokesman said.

“When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families,” he said.

“This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation”.—AFP