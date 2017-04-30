Trump strikes Syria

Muhammad Ali Baig

WAS there a chemical attack? Since the alleged use of nerve agent ‘Sarin’ by Bashar Al-Assad against the Syrian rebels on April 4, met with heavy criticism not only by the Trump Administration but also by the Western countries including the regional players such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Even President Donald Trump said that ‘this attack crossed many lines’. The alleged chemical attack by the Assad regime was a clear violation of the 1995 Geneva Protocol; banning and prohibiting the use of gas and chemical weapons.

The US strike on Syrian-Government controlled air base using 59 BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles was done under almost 72-hours of the alleged chemical attack. This quick response by the Trump Administration triggered the speculations in Russian media that the cruise missile strikes were either pre-planned or were coordinated with Daesh fighters; who attacked the same positions of Syrian Military just after US attack. Sputnik, a Russian Govt mouthpiece – made several speculations about the alleged “coincidence”.

Trump’s decision to launch strikes against Syrian Military targets could have multiple objectives: a) to overcome internal political turmoil while turning the attention away from suspected Trump-Russian connections, b) to gain leverage and prestige while breaking a long silence in Syria, and c) to show China that U.S. can do the same unilaterally against North Korea. According to DW, a German news channel, the recent US attack was merely a symbolic attack aimed to inflict symbolic damage. The timing of the attack is very interesting yet it had three basic strings attached to it: i) it signalled Washington’s changing and defining military posture, ii) to give China a hard power gesture, since at that time President Xi Jinping and President Trump were together in Florida, America, and iii) to ruin the Chinese attempt to catch Trump totally unprepared specifically regarding its Asia-Pacific Policy.

‘First 100 Days’ of any President are taken as a pattern of policy making and peculiar behaviour of the administration. While striking Assad symbolically within ‘First 100 Days’ reflects Trump Administration’s low ‘Conceptual Complexity’ and determination to carry out unilateral attacks. According to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Trump tweeted regarding Syria in 2013 “to stay out” while he tweeted again in 2017 that “it is my responsibility”. It can be assumed from these two tweets from a same person while in different positions, that President Trump’s attitude has changed significantly not only towards Syria but also towards the entire world. And his rhetoric of “America First” was in fact an election stunt or perhaps Steve Bannon’s slogan, who has been recently removed from American National Security Council (NSC). The writer in its article ‘What Trump would do’ (January 22, 2017) predicted that Trump would be unpredictable and restore American stature as a great power. Consequently, this single move by Trump while signalling his interventionist ambitions has also indicated President Obama’s weaknesses regarding the Middle East in general and Syria in particular.

Ostensibly, US intends to deter Assad from any future chemical attacks which are still highly doubtful. The real hurdle in Assad’s removal is the firm resolve of President Putin to defend its only foreign ally. This pursuit of Putin also reflects its long-term plans to keep Russian presence in Syria and ME. It can be concluded that US strike in Syria sends a strong and stern message not only to Assad and Putin but also to Xi Jinping regarding North Korea. It just cannot be denied that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s repeated meetings with President Trump are actually bearing fruits now. Interestingly, Sean Spicer (White House Press Secretary) even said that men like Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons and subsequently apologized for his comments almost five times; apparently unzder the Jewish pressure. Perhaps Spicer was right, since the use of chemical agent Zyklon-B by Hitler during the Holocaust has been fully refuted by German chemical engineer and expert Germar Rudolf in his book ‘The Rudolf Report’ (2003).

Whatever analysts and commentators may draw from the recent developments; one thing is clear that Trump’s choice of his National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R McMaster, Secretary of Defence Gen Mattis and Secretary Homeland Security Gen. Kelly, were his best selections in his pursuit of “Make America Great Again”. The decision to remove White-Nationalist Steve Bannon from NSC; was initiated by any of these three warriors and is welcomed by the American media. Similarly, the cruise missiles attack on Syria was again the brainchild of one of these gentlemen. But it is noticeable that the US strike would not be able to bear strategic results, instead was simply a tactic.

Putin’s rapidly growing strong grip on Russian internal political landscape has enabled him to focus all of his abilities especially on Syria. If Trump wishes to dominate Syria, then it is Putin not Assad; that he needs to defeat. The ‘New Cold War’ seems in full swing in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific and has started significantly to draw new lines.

