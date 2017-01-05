Trump speaks with new UN chief

Washington

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone with newly installed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, amid expectations his administration will take a tougher line with the global body.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed the call but gave no information on what the two spoke about, only noting that the new administration will press for reforms at the United Nations.

The Trump administration, which takes office on January 20, will work “to make sure the United States, which (supplies) a large portion of the UN budget, demands some reform and change so that our tax dollars are used… efficiently and effectively.”

Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister, took over as UN Secretary General from South Korea´s Ban Ki-moon on January 1.

In his first day of work Tuesday, he warned that the world body faces “very challenging times” and asked for support for an overhaul to make it better able to respond.—AFP