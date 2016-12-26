Trump says he ‘intends’ to dissolve charitable foundation

Washington

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday said he intends to dissolve his controversial philanthropic foundation to avoid any conflicts of interest with his presidency.

“The foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children,” Trump said in a statement.

“However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”—AFP