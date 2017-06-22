Trump rides high after Republican election win

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump basked Wednesday in a Republican victory in a closely-watched election in Georgia, telling cheering supporters at a campaign-style rally in Iowa that “the people love us.” Tuesday’s congressional election had been widely cast as a referendum on the young administration as it battles a swirling Russian scandal and a string of legislative setbacks — and the president seized on the result as a vote of confidence. “We won last night,” he told the crowd in Cedar Rapids. “All we do is win, win, win!” Establishment Republican Karen Handel defeated Democratic novice Jon Ossoff after what turned into the most expensive congressional race in history,retaining a seat her camp has held since 1979 — and calming party jitters about the impact of the president’s troubles on local and national politics.

