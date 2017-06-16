Trump ‘probed for obstruction of justice’

New York

President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, US media reports say. They say senior intelligence officials will be interviewed on whether Mr Trump tried to end an inquiry into his sacked national security adviser, and about the firing of FBI chief James Comey. Mr Trump tweeted that the move was the latest action in a “phony story”. Mr Mueller is leading an FBI inquiry into Russian meddling in the election. President Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia. On Thursday, he described the ongoing inquiry as a “witch hunt” that was “led by some very bad and conflicted people”. The latest development was first carried in the Washington Post. Later the New York Times and Wall St Journal reported the story, citing their own sources.

The Washington Post says the decision by Mr Mueller to investigate President Trump’s own conduct is a major turning point in the investigation, which until recently focused on the Russian angle. Russian President Vladimir Putin has joked about Mr Comey’s testimony, saying the fact that he had admitted leaking details of his conversations with President Trump to the media put him in the same category as US whistleblower Edward Snowden, who was granted asylum in Russia. “What’s the difference between the FBI head and Mr Snowden then?” Mr Putin asked during a live phone-in with the Russian public in Moscow, adding, “By the way, if he is persecuted in this respect, we will be ready to give him political asylum in Russia too.—Agencies