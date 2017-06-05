Trump policies vs climate change

The initial months of Trump in office seemed tactless for the US environment policy. The first and foremost action was to sign an Executive Order on Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth on March 28. The signature was aimed at reconsidering several environmental models, but Trump wants to improve its coal industry that will devour environmental regulations at large.

On the contrary, 174 countries of the world signed Paris Climate Agreement yet Trump’s rollback on the Clean Power Plan is America’s first initiative towards loosing his commitment to the pact. In fact, without positive US role in the agreement it would be difficult to complete its objectives as the US is world’s second biggest polluter. Ex- president Obama accepted the convention and welcomed its policies to combat climate change at any cost.

Trump anti-environmental agenda will surely displace hundreds of millions people worldwide. It is predicted by prudent experts that by 2050, the world will see a great chunk of 200 million people displaced by climate change. As a result, Trump policies are almost against the Paris Climate Agreement. As the world’s second biggest polluter, the US must accept the agreement and help it to achieve its major purposes. It is time for the US to revamp its policies to welcome the pact and save humanity from despicable drought, tantalising disaster and harmful displacement.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

Related