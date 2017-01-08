Trump not to be as free as he wants: Analyst

Washington

US President-elect Donald Trump’s fiery rhetoric has sparked controversy about US relations with the world. He has called for building a wall along the border of Mexico, threatened to put pressure on China over issues of political and economic conflict and claimed to tear up the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, but he has called for improving ties between Russia and the US. Press TV has asked two experts about the future shape of US policies under Trump.

Jim W. Dean, managing editor of the Veterans Today from Atlanta, says the US president-elect is not going to be free to do as far as he wants, because there are consequences and opponents for every measure that his administration intends to carry out.—Agencies