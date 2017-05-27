Trump: N. Korea problem ‘will be solved’

Washington

US President Donald Trump said Friday the “problem” of an increasingly belligerent North Korea would be “solved”, as he met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe just before the start of the G7 summit.

The issue of North Korea, whose missile and nuclear tests have its neighbours and the wider world concerned, will be discussed in joint meetings with the other six heads of leading industrialised countries, Trump said.

“It will be solved, you can bet on that,” he said before going into closed-door talks with Abe, without giving further details.

Abe intended to use the summit to underscore the danger posed by the unpredictable regime in North Korea following its recent series of missile tests.

“The issue of North Korea is a grave threat not only to East Asia but also to the world,” he told reporters before leaving Tokyo, urging the G7 to act “resolutely”.

Pyongyang has launched a series of missiles this year, including a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range projectile this month which the North claimed was capable of carrying a “heavy” nuclear warhead, fuelling tensions with Washington.

It carried out two atomic tests last year, insisting it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against the threat of invasion.

The US is worried that if Kim is not stopped, other countries in the region including Japan and South Korea would be compelled to seek their own nuclear capability as a defence measure.—Agencies