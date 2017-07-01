Trump to meet Putin, constructive ties on anvil: WH

Washington

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the G20 summit next week, seeking “a more constructive relationship” with Moscow.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said the high-stakes meeting with the Russian president will be one of several scheduled for Trump when he travels to Hamburg, Germany, for the summit taking place on July 7 and 8. “As the president has made clear, he would like the United States and the leaders.—Agencies