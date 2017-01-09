Trump has economic grace period, despite uncertainties

Washington

Donald Trump has not yet taken office, but he is already boasting that his election has restored confidence in the American economy, boosted confidence and saved jobs.

With a series of tweets, he has singled out called several major companies and demanded they bring factories back to the United States to boost manufacturing and employment. Several quickly complied.

American carmaker Ford canceled construction of a plant in Mexico to instead invest in the United States and create 700 jobs, citing a “vote of confidence” in the economic agenda of the incoming president.

In December, it was the American manufacturer of air conditioners Carrier that backed off a planned transfer of 1,000 jobs to the Mexico, after a deal with Trump—and for $7 million in tax cuts.

“You’ve been seeing what’s been happening over the last couple of weeks. And we haven’t gotten there yet.—AFP