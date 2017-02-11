Trump getting frustrated with growing challenges: Aides

Washington

US President Donald Trump has been growing increasingly frustrated with the challenges of running the White House, according to his aides and allies.

The new president’s mood has switched from surprise to anger as he has faced the predictable realities that the US government cannot be run like his business empire, Politico reported Friday, quoting nearly two dozen people who have spent time with Trump in the three weeks since his inauguration.

The transition from overseeing a family business to running the country has been tough on Trump, those close to the president said, most of whom requested anonymity to describe the inner workings of the White House.

They said Trump has become particularity frustrated with the massive federal bureaucracy, including congressional delays over his cabinet nominations and legal battles holding up his controversial executive orders.—Agencies