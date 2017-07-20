Trump fumes as US health care reform bid collapses

Washington

An angry President Donald Trump railed on Tuesday against dissenters in his party who dashed his months-long effort to dismantle his predecessor’s landmark health care law, as moderates baulked at the latest Republican plan to scrap Obamacare.

With several efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) now squashed, the Senate’s top Republican said he would forge ahead with what could be a last-gasp vote – on a new plan to kill off most of the 2010 reforms of Trump’s predecessor without a replacement at the ready.

Four Republicans had lined up against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s earlier health overhaul, flat-lining it in the chamber, where the party could afford only two defectors in order to get the measure passed.

McConnell announced a fresh effort aimed at repealing Obamacare now and crafting a replacement later. But that too ran into opposition from at least three Republicans who refused to support repealing the law without a suitable fix at the ready. The Republican leader nonetheless prepared to force a vote to see where his members stood on the repeal-only measure.

“That’s a vote I think we’re very likely to have in the very near future,” McConnell told reporters.— AFP

