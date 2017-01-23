Trump fires all 80 Obama appointee ambassadors

Washington

President Donald Trump has ordered that all ambassadors appointed by his predecessor Barack Obama leave their offices immediately with no grace time.

As many as 80 ambassadors for countries, agencies and issues, including the ambassador for global women’s issues, have been discarded. According to common policy, politically-appointed ambassadors resign at the start of a new administration, but it is less common to have no replacements in line.

Trump’s transition team had announced the decision to foreign ambassadors on December 23. The move risks cutting all direct connections of the US with Germany, the UK and Canada, as well as other critical allies.

In addition, countries such as China, India, Japan and Saudi Arabia will be waiting for replacements, a lengthy process that is carried out by the US Congress.

So far, few appointments have been made, including South Carolina governor Nikki Hayley, who replaced Samantha Power as the US ambassador to the United Nations.—Agencies