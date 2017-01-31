Trump fires Acting AG for not defending travel ban

Washington

President Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates on Monday night after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend his immigration order temporarily banning entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world.

In a news release, the White House said Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” Trump named in her place Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Boente said he would enforce the president’s directive until he was replaced by Trump’s attorney general nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

“Yes, I will,” he said in a brief phone interview with The Washington Post. “I was enforcing it this afternoon. Our career department employees were defending the action in court, and I expect that’s what they’ll do tomorrow, appropriately and properly.”

Later Monday, he formally rescinded Yates’s order and ordered Justice Department employees “to do our sworn duty and to defend the lawful orders of our President.”

The move came just hours after Yates ordered the Justice Department not to defend Trump’s immigration order, declaring in a memo that she was not convinced the order is lawful. Yates wrote that, as the leader of the Justice Department, she must ensure that the department’s position is “legally defensible” and “consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,” Yates wrote. She wrote that “for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.”

The stunning events marked the latest sign of turmoil over Trump’s announcement Friday that he would shut the U.S. borders to refugees and those entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries.

More than 100 State Department diplomats have signed a memo objecting to Trump’s order, arguing that it will not deter attacks on American soil. The document, which says Trump’s ban will generate ill will toward U.S. citizens, is destined for what’s known as the department’s Dissent Channel, which was set up during the Vietnam War as a way for diplomats to signal to senior leadership their disagreement on foreign policy decisions.

Yates was a holdover from the Obama administration, but her move still represented notable disagreement from someone who would be on the front lines of implementing it— INP