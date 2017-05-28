Trump delays decision on Paris climate accords

Taormina, Italy

President Trump declined to endorse the Paris climate accords on Saturday, saying he would decide next week whether the United States would pull out of the 195-nation agreement.

Mr. Trump’s lack of a decision after three days of contentious private debate and intense lobbying by other leaders came even as the six other G-7 nations reaffirmed their commitment to cutting planet-warming pollution in a joint statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

The lobbying essentially ended in a stalemate, with Mr. Trump remaining opaque about his intentions regarding the 2015 pact as he prepared to return home after a nine-day overseas trip. It underscored the continuing division between the United States and its allies about the global environmental pact.

The joint communiqué makes clear that all the G-7 nations except the United States remained determined to carry out the Paris agreement. It says: “Expressing understanding for this process, the heads of state and of government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and the presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement.”

Highlights: In Brussels, Trump Scolds Allies on Cost-Sharing, and Stays Vague on Article 5 MAY 25, 2017 In a Twitter message posted before the joint statement was officially released, Mr. Trump said: “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!”

The reaction was swift and critical. Alden Meyer, the director of strategy and policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said: “President Trump’s continued waffling on whether to stay in or withdraw from the Paris Agreement made it impossible to reach consensus at the Taormina summit on the need for ambitious climate action. But he stands in stark isolation.”

Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International, said, “President Trump should now return to Washington and make the right decision, take climate change seriously and take action with the rest of the world.”

The G-7 statement provides the United States more time to resolve internal White House debates about whether to pull out of the pact. It says the United States is “in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics.”

Gary D. Cohn, the director of the national economic council, said, “There was a lot of give-and-take between the different countries in the room.” But he insisted that the other countries understood Mr. Trump’s refusal to make a decision on the Paris accord, even if they did not support it.

“They understand the president’s only been in office for a certain period of time, and they respect that,” Mr. Cohn said. “They understand where we are; we understand where they are.”

“We’re all allies,” he added, “we’re all trying to get to the right place and be respectful of each other.” For Mr. Trump, the lack of a decision on the climate accord was an uncertain ending to an ambitious first trip as president that began as a respite from a barrage of scandal at home.

Beleaguered White House aides — who were aboard Air Force One flying to Riyad when they watched the allegations that Mr. Trump had called his F.B.I. director a “nut job” — hoped the trip would provide a much-needed change of subject.

In some ways it did — if only because the White House engineered the trip to keep Mr. Trump far away from reporters who could ask him questions. They scheduled no news conferences and put the president only in highly controlled situations: a brief photo session with a foreign leader, a teleprompter speech, a ceremonial gathering with other leaders.

In Saudi Arabia and Israel, Mr. Trump was surprisingly disciplined, sticking to his script and delivering two speeches that set a clear course for his approach to the Middle East.

His rapturous welcome in both countries suggested the United States could make a new start with allies who had grown restive during the Obama administration.—Agencies