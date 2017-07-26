Trump considers firing AG Jeff Sessions

Washington

President of the United States Donald Trump has been speaking to his advisers about the potential consequences of firing US Attorney General (AG) Jeff Sessions, according to three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The president’s anger over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the ongoing US government investigation of Russian meddling in the American election had burst into public view Monday when he referred to Sessions in a tweet as “beleaguered.”

His tweet came just hours before his son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, travelled to Capitol Hill to be interviewed about his meetings with Russian nationals.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said in a Fox News tv show that the president is “frustrated and disappointed” with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

“That frustration certainly hasn’t gone away. And I don’t think it will,” she said.

Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through, so those who have spoken with the president cautioned that a change may not be imminent or happen at all.

Trump launched another fresh Twitter tirade on Tuesday, criticising Sessions’s position on Hillary Clinton’s email controversy.—AP