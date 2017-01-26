Trump can’t change nation’s character

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

On the day, Donald Trump was taking oath as the 45th president of the USA, people took to the streets holding placards saying, “You are not our President because we did not vote for you.” These slogans represent the sentiments of the American people. He has become the most controversial President due to his election rhetoric and statements against immigrants. He promised return of industries to America, jobs for the Americans and cutting spending elsewhere and adopting non intervention policies and protectionist policies for local industries.

In his address to the public after taking oath, he reiterated his election promises. He perhaps won the elections due to these promises. Economy is most important for any nation. No country can become stronger without strengthening economy. Today Trump represents the most powerful nation in the world. He will guide the destiny of America as the lone Super Power. His rhetoric against Muslims is dreadful and quite worrisome for American Muslims as well as immigrants, especially illegal immigrants from South America and the Middle East. It will create a wedge between the original and immigrants. Equality of citizens would be questioned on the basis of religion and origin which is against constitutional guarantees. He will have to introduce amendments to the Constitution to implement such regressive policies.

There is no doubt about Islam being the religion of peace and tolerance. Muslims are peaceful citizens of America and have contributed in a positive manner to the melting pot called America the land of opportunities. He cannot change the character of the nation and replace the golden principles of equality and Justice for all. Discrimination based on religion, faith, race, caste and creed is not allowed under the Constitution of Republic. Islam does not promote terrorism or extremism rather it promotes harmony and peace. American culture has been enriched due to diverse nature of its people. Neither Christians, Jews nor Muslims have any better claims over citizenship.