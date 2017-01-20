Trump can prove to be Pak good friend

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

As the eyes of world are all set on Donald Trump, the US president-elect who will be taking oath as 45th president of United States today, speculations are doing the rounds in Islamabad’s power corridors about future of Pakistan-US relationship.

Although, it remains to be seen what shape Pakistan-US ties will take under Trump administration. However, telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Donald Trump on November 30, 2016 suggested that Trump could become Pakistan’s good friend.

It is history Pakistan had enjoyed great relationship with Republicans in the past.

There is no secret that bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan has been critical during Barack Obama’s eight years term in the White House.

Also the fact is that outgoing US President Barack Obama at the beginning of his term had expressed his desire to visit Pakistan, but could not do so because of a “complicated relationship” between the two allies in war against terrorism.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest confirmed to reporters last year in November that at one point in his presidency, President Obama expressed desire to travel to Pakistan. For a variety of reasons, some of them relating to the complicated relationship between our two countries at certain times over the last eight years, Josh earnest said, President Obama was not able to realize that ambition.

However, time has changed now. Donald Trump is going replace Barack Obama in White House. Whole of the World is waiting anxiously to listen to him on Friday as World’s most powerful man on earth. And Pakistan is no exception.

Islamabad doesn’t need to worry about the Pak-US relationship in the past. No doubt that Pakistan-USA relationship has been tense in the past. However, with a powerful republican president in the White House, things look turning into Pakistan’s favor.

On November 30, 2016 telephonic conversation held between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the US-president elect Donald Trump set the tone for Pakistan-USA ties. Not only Donald Trump promised to visit Pakistan, but also he wished to develop great ties with Pakistan. His conversation with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been perceived as a pleasant surprise for many in Pakistan.

When asked , the White House Secretary confirmed that President-elect Donald would love to visit the country.

“But one thing we do know is that it sends a powerful message to the people of a country when the President of the United States goes to visit. That’s true whether it’s some of our closest allies, or that’s also true if it’s a country like Pakistan, with whom our relationship is somewhat more complicated,” he said.

“But ultimately, when President Trump begins planning his overseas travels, he’ll have a range of places to consider, and Pakistan would certainly be one of them,” Earnest said.

Followed by the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and US president-elect Donald Trump on November 30, 2016, senior government officials in Islamabad have said That Pakistan is looking forward to working with new US administration.

Two days back on Wednesday, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, loud and clear that Pakistan looks forward to maintaining close ties with trump administration.

“Pakistan looked forward to working closely with the new administration for our common ideals of freedom, democracy, peace and prosperity,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar earlier said.

He said the Pakistan-US strategic dialogue – with its six working groups covering diverse areas from economy to education and energy to defense/security – has put bilateral relationship on a sound institutional footing.

Trump, as the experts on Foreign policy say, may lead a return to the America of the late 19th century—a great power whose international interests were better defined in geo-economic than geopolitical terms. Today, American hegemony, whether resented or relied on, affects every country; naturally governments everywhere are scrambling to make sense of what is coming before they are overtaken by events.

Although there are enormous uncertainties, the tea leaves point to a limited commitment to Afghanistan, an even more skeptical and conditional patronage of Pakistan than we already see, and a relationship with India that although warm in tone will leave it far more isolated in facing growing Chinese power.

It is important to note that the Republican victory on Nov. 8 gave them both halves: the Congress as well as the White House. Going by the Senate and House of Representatives’ budget-tinkering powers, there will be significant changes in the allocation of US overseas military and development aid.