Trump calls Arab leaders on ongoing Qatar dispute

Washington

President Donald Trump on Monday called Gulf State leaders to address his concerns about the ongoing dispute between Qatar and its neighbors, according to the White House. Trump spoke separately with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, a statement said.

On the calls, Trump urged unity and reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology, the White House added.

The President also underscored that unity in the region was critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit’s goals of defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability.

The Arab Islamic Summit held May 21-22 in the Saudi Arabian capital — the first of its kind — was attended by Trump along with leaders and representatives of 55 Islamic countries.

The diplomatic row erupted on June 5 when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of interfering in domestic affairs of other countries in the region and supporting terror groups.—Agencies