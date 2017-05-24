Trump asks Israelis, Palestinians to compromise for peace

Jerusalem

US President Donald Trump called on Israelis and Palestinians to make compromises that could lead to peace as he wrapped up a visit with a speech in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“Making peace, however, will not be easy,” Trump told an audience of Israeli politicians and other dignitaries at the Israel Museum.

“We all know that. Both sides will face tough decisions. But with determination, compromise and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal.”

Trump again vowed that he was “personally committed” to helping the two sides reach a deal to end the decades-old conflict.

He, however, offered no specifics on how he planned to make progress in resolving a conflict that has bedevilled his predecessors and with widespread scepticism over whether meaningful talks are possible for now.

He did not specifically mention the two-state solution, long the focus of international peace efforts and US Middle East diplomacy.

Trump´s speech came after he met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank earlier in the day.

“I had a meeting this morning with president Abbas and can tell you that the Palestinians are ready to reach for peace,” Trump said.

“I know you´ve heard it before. I am telling you — that´s what I do — they are ready to reach for peace. And my meeting with my very good friend Benjamin — I can tell you also that he is reaching for peace.” Other parts of the speech were a forceful defence of Israel and pledges by Trump to defend the country against common enemies, including Iran. —AFP