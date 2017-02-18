Trump Asia-Pacific policy

Rizwan Ghani

THE real issue in Flynn’s resignation as national security advisor is US-Russia relations. Some Republicans have joined Democrats calling for investigation about assurances were given by Flynn about softening of economic sanctions and other punitive measures against Russia which Obama passed before leaving the office. Republican Congressman Kinzinger, member foreign affairs committee has dismissed the idea of investigation. While talking to media, he said that if Trump administration is caught in firefighting then the business cannot go on. Democrats however are pushing for it because they believe that Flynn didn’t act without president’s approval.

It is no secret that Trump wants to have good relations with Russia. He should take nation in confidence that US-Russia relations are in national interest. If relations of both countries improve, the savings on military spending can be used on nation building. A friendly Russia will help cut US defence spending by $200-300bn. Merkel used this policy to build $1tn trade with the world. Putin will support the policy because it will give him economic space which had already been reduced due to low oil prices. In a way, Trump’s phone call to Xi is part of same nationalist policy. By assuring to uphold “one China” policy, he is using foreign policy to support “America First” policy. The Democrats should therefore help Trump build America instead of bogging down a new government. If Europe wants to uphold Minsk agreement on Ukraine then it is also binding on it to keep NATO out of Eastern Europe. Democrats should remember that Putin is not the only one guilty here. Europe itself has no appetite to increase in its defence spending. With rising social welfare cost and failing economies, there is no logic in increasing military spending. Only Greece and Estonia met their 2% GDP due share out of 28 NATO members.

The US military expenditure was around $600bn in 2016. Trump is right if he is refusing to pay for 73 percent of NATO budget. With Russia on US side, business man Trump is looking at cutting $250-300bn in defence spending and using it for infrastructure development, healthcare and education. Like fake news, Trump administration needs to beware of so-called terror attacks which are orchestrated to force leaders to follow given agendas at the cost of national and public interests.

Abe’s meeting with Trump has further unfolded US Asia-Pacific policy. The timing of Trumps phone call to Xi showed that China is first and Japan is second in the region. It was intelligent diplomacy on part of Trump to protect national interests. Abe wanted to drag US in his pro-military stance in the region after abandoning post World War-2 pacifist constitution. It is in the national interest of Japan if Tokyo focuses on building economic and bilateral relations in the region including Beijing for win-win partnerships. Due to positive US-China development, the status of India will be downgraded in the region. It had an exaggerated role in the region which increased military spending in the region, turned state sponsored terrorism into a foreign policy tool to subdue its neighbors and tried to get away with nuclear proliferation under Obama backed NSG membership program.

These factor undermined peace and economic development in the region. It is hoped that emerging Trump policy of building friendships in Asia will bring an end to anti-region elements in Delhi and help India became a friendly part of regional growth and development. In this regard it is important to rule out any foul play by India in the region. The UNSC Resolution 2341 (2017) calling upon member states to protect infrastructures from terrorist attacks is a very important resolution. China’s one belt, one road projects now involve more than 100 countries and international companies.

Beijing has taken a timely step for the safety of infrastructures along Belt, Road lines and public places are very important at this stage for all the countries including Pakistan and CPEC. It is hoped that all UN member states will strengthen cooperation in areas such as intelligence sharing, risk assessment and joint law assessment through bilateral and multilateral channels. Finally, with Trump’s Asia-Pacific policy, I am of the view that Washington should be looking at the prospect of trade through Gwadar to Western China, Eastern Europe and Russia through the state of art communication infrastructure being used by Germany and other major exporters. With US on board, there is no stopping of growth which in turn will help generate business, jobs and reduce poverty.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.

Email:sadcat44@hotmail.com