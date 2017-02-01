Trump and Pakistan

Fakeha Faiz

Via Email

Many countries are alarmed and perhaps dismayed over the ascendance of Donald Trump as the President of the United States. As for America itself, Trump is seen as a threatening sign for its centuries-old democratic system, while the rest of the world is languishing in uncertainty and scepticism of what happens next. Given the unpredictability following Trump’s presidency, Pakistan is also unsure of the shape Pakistan-US ties would take in the years ahead. Two kinds of opinions prevail, about the impact of Trump’s policies on Pakistan. The first one comes from the analysts who view the relations under Trump, with high hopes and optimism. They are of the opinion that since the new American president is quite new to the political arena, it gives Pakistan much room to manipulate and turn the tables in its favour. Many other foreign policy experts believe that rhetoric usually fizzles out once one holds a position of responsibility. Regardless of who sits on the presidential chair, the crux of American policies usually remains the same. As the US is not a country where one person can do his solo flight and undertake his whimsical decisions without check, so, Pakistan needs not to be threatened about Trump’s foreign policy. Others, however, do not see much optimism in future ties between the two countries. Trump, to them, is a hate-filled, bigoted and impulsive president who would go to great pains to solidify the overheated rhetoric he had churned out during the election campaign. He had even gone to the extent of calling Pakistan “the most dangerous country”, and said that India can be a check to Pakistan. So one cannot expect an all hunky-dory relation between the two countries. Both kind of opinions hold water. The US, in future, would like to enjoy easy relations with Pakistan in order to tackle affairs in Afghanistan. While it is true that active and creative diplomacy has powers to straighten the crumbled ties between countries, yet Pakistan cannot go unwary about the trajectory of its relations with the US.