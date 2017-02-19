Trump and Pakistan

Saman Hamid

THE news is afresh with the latest trump ban on immigrants from seven Islamic countries, it is high time we break out of the bubble and examine the impact of Trump administration on Pakistan and our foreign policy. The seven nations that the ban is effective on are; Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Interestingly a Federal judge has halted Mr. Trumps’ executive order with a counter “restraining order”; mere five days after its implementation. Pakistanis are avoiding even domestic travel thanks to the order; as there is an expected surge in Pakistan’s property market after this “ban”.

The question of the hour though or ever since November is whether “our”; that is Pakistan’s world changed after Donald Trump. Let us not forget that a trading partner the US is Pakistan’s single biggest export destination, with a share of around 17% of total exports and 4%of total imports originating from the US. It is a complex question and several factors need to be examined in order to explore the issue.

As the Trump administration is still taking shape and as protests against him continue the executive order only explores the tip of the ice berg. Obama’s “pivot to Asia policy” a failure termed by many is said to be on the path to reinforcement and implementation by the newly elected Trump administration. Rex Tillerson, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, has been voicing his concern about China recently. It is also no coincident that Stephen K Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist has shown interest in the Asia Strategy.

Trump has always emphasized on plans on playing the “Taiwan Card” and purporting 45% tariff on Chinese imports. Ashley Tellis, a former White House official and renowned India expert, to be the next US Ambassador to India, he is renowned for his work on Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy: Past, Present, and Future (RAND 2000). Leading the National Trade Council of the US is Peter Navarro; a business professor at the University of California at Irvine who has been a sharp critic of globalization and trade with China. During his campaign, Trump called Pakistan’s nuclear program “semi-unstable” and he said that he might continue giving that country money although that would go “against [his] grain.”

As the new global world order takes place with socio-economic forces dictating change the United States shifted her gaze away from the Middle East and Europe towards the Asia Pacific as the hub of positive growth and opportunities, essentially the “Pivot Asia policy”. The Chinese interpreted the whole policy as a military containment threat, the biggest proof of which was the Air-Sea Battle doctrine, officially adopted as a doctrine in 2010, clearly outlined an operational doctrine to contain China in case of a military intervention. Instead of devising an economic strategy to utilize the opportunity in Asia Pacific, the policy aimed at threats, specifically the Chinese.

The trade agreements with Australia, South Korea and Singapore; Trans Pacific Partnership were portrayed by the Obama administration as a win against Beijing. The US focus on relations with Indians was another part of the strategy in what was perceived as a counter for China, this in addition to growing aggressiveness towards Pakistan .The support of Obama administration throughout the NSG bidding process is not in clandestine either. If not for the Chinese India would have found membership that ironically was founded to prevent other countries from following India’s footsteps from acquiring nuclear technology. The Indians during the Presidential campaign still remember Trump’s slogan in Hindi “Abkibaar Trump Sarkaar”.

Around $50 billion are invested by China in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, with many projects quickly reaching the completion deadlines and shipments commencing from the Gawadar port, the world is eying the opportunities ahead. The United States under transition seems to be more proactive in her anti-China stance than she ever was, pundits do not foresee a war but tensions will escalate as interests collide globally. Indians have called global attention (unintentionally) to solve the Kashmir issue since July last year after assassinating Burhan Wani and trying to dispel the resulting Intifada This in addition to Pakistan’s avenues of economic growth more specifically CPEC, the Trump Administration may seem like a break they were waiting for but as history has dictated before us, international relations always remain influx, there is no real enemy or friend, it is a huge grey area largely determined by economic concerns. We must bear in mind that the world rejoiced as the first “black” President took power in 2009 in the USA.

Pakistanis reeling under the Bush (Junior) era breathed a sigh of relief as former president Barack Obama’s mother had done charity work in Lahore, he had visited the country when he was a student yet after assuming his role as President he cold shouldered Pakistan. It was during his reign that Mr. Modi went to the USA unprecedented two times on state visits and met with Obama at least 8 times on different platforms, not to mention his two state visits to India. It goes without saying that Mr. Modi is the same leader whose visa was revoked by the Americans in 2005, post massacre of Muslims in Gujrat.

It is high time that our foreign office starts eyeing these developments with more concern, external issues after all affect our nation’s sovereignty something of more significance than power struggle. First and foremost we require consistency and secondly we require seriousness, qualified people with a serious attitude to voice our stance on the global arena. There is a dire need to project Pakistan’s soft image. A proactive approach towards nullifying the impending threats that the Trump administration; is the need of the hour. We need to protect our interests especially CPEC internally and externally.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Peshawar.

