Trump aide’s Dhaka visit postponed

Dhaka

The Dhaka visit of US President’s Deputy Assistant Lisa Curtis has been postponed at the last moment. The US cited “bad weather” in Washington as the reason for the postponement, a senior foreign ministry official told media Sunday. Lisa, also a senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, was scheduled to reach Dhaka this morning. Both sides had made all the preparations for her visit. According to the draft programme schedule, the US official was expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali and Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque. Before joining the White House, Lisa held the post of senior research fellow on South Asia at the Heritage Foundation.—Agencies