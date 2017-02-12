Trump against Islam

Hameedullah

Via Email

Islam is the religion which teaches peace. But Donald Trump, who is the 45th president of the United States of America, is going against Islam and considering Muslim terrorists.

The aim of President Trump is to eradicate Islam from this world, but it is impossible to eradicate it from this world because Islam is the strongest and powerful religion. Nobody can remove Islam. It is historically proved that ideology cannot be rooted out. Mostly people believe that Muslims commit terrorism but Islam itself teaches peace and gives the lesson of unity, how is it possible that Muslims would harm others. Terrorism is practised by the paid people to tarnish the image of Islam. I suggest the President of America to know the real meaning of Islam.