Trump admin plans to cut funds to India

Observer Report

Washington

President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to cut its development funds to India for the year 2017-18, Indian media reported citing ‘sensitive’ documents yet to be announced by the United States.

The 15-page leaked ‘sensitive’ document shows US aid of $200 million to Pakistan remains untouched.

According to the documents, India’s development assistance of $19.2 million and Economic Support Fund of $8.2 million will be halted completely.

Money to global health programmes will be chopped by nearly half to $ 29.6 million, the report said, adding the Trump administration is planning for deep cuts worldwide.