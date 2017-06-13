Trump accuses ex-FBI director Comey of cowardice over ‘leaks’

Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday intensified his effort to discredit ousted FBI director James Comey, accusing him of cowardice in leaking an eye-popping account of their private meetings. In an angry early-morning tweet from his New Jersey golf club, the embattled president questioned Comey’s character and whether he had broken the law in revealing their conversations. Comey had been leading an FBI investigation into several Trump aides and their contacts with the Russian government – which US intelligence agencies say tried to tilt the 2016 election in Trump’s favour – before being fired. After his dismissal, Comey leaked shocking details of a series of meetings with Trump, in which the president allegedly asked for Comey’s “loyalty” and suggested that he shelve an FBI investigation into Trump’s national security adviser.Trump critics said that was evidence that the president may have obstructed justice, possible grounds for impeachment. The president has suggested several times, but not confirmed, that tapes of his private talks with Comey exist – a prospect the ex-FBI chief has emphatically welcomed. A member of Trump’s legal team, Jay Sekulow, told ABC on Sunday that Trump would “address the issue of the tapes, whether the tapes exist or not, next week.”—AFP